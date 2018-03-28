Asian Cup Qualifiers: Team India suffers 1-2 loss to Kyrgyzstan

The Indian football team's 13-match unbeaten run ended as it lost 1-2 to an attacking Kyrgyzstan in an inconsequential final group game of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaign here yesterday



The Indian football team's 13-match unbeaten run ended as it lost 1-2 to an attacking Kyrgyzstan in an inconsequential final group game of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaign here yesterday. Anton Zemlianukhin opened the scoring for the hosts in the second minute and Mirlan Murzaev doubled the lead with his 72-nd minute strike.

Jeje Lalpekhlua pulled one back for the visiting side by finding the back of the net in the 88th minute. India have already secured qualification to next year's continental showpiece.

