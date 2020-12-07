Mumbai: Delivery kitchen in Prabhadevi serves '90s style classic Asian

We must admit it’s been tough to keep track of the countless new delivery platforms that have been mushrooming across the city and its suburbs. While we have missed trying out quite a few, we were happy to have nodded in the affirmative to a tasting menu from Jintan, an Asian delivery kitchen in Prabhadevi by restaurateurs and partners Sunny Sara, Ritik Bhasin and Shashi Thadani, who are also partners at 145 Cafe & Bar.



Lotus stem in bird’s eye chilli

The food arrived in a big, deep-blue casing with thermocol fittings that held the boxes in place. Everything was intact; we were impressed. Even the condiments had their own stands. We removed the contents from the no-spillage box and tucked in. We tried five dishes and all of them took us back to the ‘90s - to classic Asian fare at its best, presented with a modern twist.



Chicken in jintan sauce with edamame fried rice

The lotus root in bird’s eye chilli (Rs 455) had a greyish lavender tinge, and while steamed, the root slices are crunchy and seasoned with lots of garlic, and just enough bird’s eye chillies to set off a mild fire in our palate. The mild flavouring ensured we could taste the sweetness of the lotus root.

The chicken in jintan sauce (Rs 330) was served with a dry kung pao sauce rub that is potent with a ginger-garlic combination and red chillies. The dish had a tangy-sweet finish with soy and vinegar. We paired this with edamame veg fried rice (Rs 280). Each grain of rice was independent of its cousins, and the edamame pieces added a crunchy volume to every bite. The fried garlic seamlessly wove the dish together. The food was a reminder of the easy flavour recognition that comes with precise execution. A chef once told us about the "wok life". It has to be balanced; you must know when to take it off the pan.

We know a menu is worth its meat when the basic dishes stand out. Case in point is the vegetarian hakka noodles (Rs 255) that was non-spicy but made for a familiar comfort dish. We added some of the sliced chicken in chilli oil (Rs 350) which breathed in an umami fire with its in-house sauce. The meal ended with a fortune cookie. It revealed that we’d have a joyful day ahead.

Time: 12 to 3 pm; 7 to 12 midnight

Call: 7208164335 and via Zomato

Note: Delivery radius is from South Mumbai to Andheri

****Exceptional

***Excellent

**very Good

*Good

Average

