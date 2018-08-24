Asian Games 2018: Ankita Raina clinches bronze, Rohan Bopanna-Sharan enter final

tennis

A good day for Indian tennis at the Asian Games 2018 as youngster Ankita Raina gets a medal, while Bopanna-Sharan are assured atleast a silver

Ankita Raina

Ankita Raina played her heart out against top seed Shuai Zhang before settling for bronze, while Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan entered the men's doubles final here yesterday. In the women's singles semis, Ankita suffered 4-6, 6-7 loss to Shuai of China.

Meanwhile, Bopanna and Sharan were made to work hard by the Japanese duo of Kaito Uesugi and Sho Shimabukuro before winning 4-6, 6-3, 10-8. This is the fifth successive Asian Games, when an Indian pair has made the final of the men's doubles.

Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi won the gold in 2002 and 2006, while Somdev Devvarman and Sanam Singh won gold in 2010.

