Asian Games 2018: Athlete Sudha Singh's journey from Mumbai to Lucknow via Jakarta

other-sports

The Mumbai-based Chief Ticket Inspector with Central Railway has been following up with the Uttar Pradesh government for a job switch as a Deputy Director of Sports in Lucknow

Sudha Singh (left) competes in the 3000m steeplechase final at the Asian Games in Jakarta yesterday. Pic/PTI

You normally don't need to take an international flight for a domestic destination. But Sudha Singh, who won the silver in the 3000m steeplechase at the GBK Stadium here yesterday, clocking 9:43.03 seconds, has another very important chase to complete. And given she's already 32, time could well be running out for her.

The Mumbai-based Chief Ticket Inspector with Central Railway has been following up with the Uttar Pradesh government for a job switch as a Deputy Director of Sports in Lucknow for the last few years, and now she is confident that this medal will land her that big break.

"I have been following up with the ministry in UP because I want to be closer to home, but somehow my pleas have fallen on deaf years. Now, I'm hoping that this Asian Games medal will help me get that job. I think I will directly go and meet Yogiji [UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath] and explain my problem to him. I'm sure he will help me out," said Sudha, who hails from UP's Raebareli, but has been living in Parel to perform her duties at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai.

Sudha won gold at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games in the same event, but failed to maintain her form thereafter and almost slipped into oblivion. "Many people wrote me off saying that I'm 32 and too old to win an international medal now, but I won the gold at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneshwar earlier this year and now this silver. It just goes to show that if you are working hard, then age does not matter," she signed off.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates