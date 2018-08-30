Asian Games 2018: Boxer Vikas punches his way into history; Amit in semis

other-sports

India's Amit Pangal assured himself of a medal after beating North Korea's Ryong Jang Kim in the quarter-finals of the light fly (46kg to 49kg) category yesterday

India's Vikas Krishan (right) trades punches with China's Touheta Erbieke Tanglatihan during the middleweight (75kg) quarter-final bout in Jakarta yesterday. Pic/AFP

India's professional boxing champion Vijender Singh has always been vocal in his praise for his successor Vikas Krishan, and yesterday the middleweight (75kg) boxer proved yet again just why he's among the best in business. Vikas, 26, punched his way into the history books, despite a deep gash on his left eyelid, to become the first Indian boxer to win medals at three consecutive Asian Games.

He won gold in the 60kg category at the 2010 Guangzhou Asiad and followed it up with a bronze in the 75kg at Incheon. He beat China's Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan 3-2 via a split decision to storm into the semi-finals and assure himself of a medal here yesterday.

It's Krishan's boxing intelligence that Vijender has always highlighted. Yesterday, India boxing coach AC Kutappa echoed Viju's views. "Vikas is fighting intelligently. He suffered a cut to his left eye in the previous fight, so today he was cautiously aggressive. He's a smart boxer and I'm expecting nothing less than a gold medal from him. In the semis, he is up against a tough boxer, Kazakhstan's Abilkhan Amankul [2017 World Championships silver medallist] and it is up to us [coaches and support staff] to somehow work on that cut on his eyelid in time for Friday's fight," said Kutappa.

The Bhiwani boxer began slowly yesterday. He tried to keep his Chinese opponent at bay, while also protecting his eye at the same time. He also couldn't go for combination punches since he couldn't afford to get too close to his opponent for a longer period. "My strategy was clear – go in only for a sure punch and punch once ­– but punch hard. It worked," the 2011 World Boxing Championships bronze medal-winner said. India's Amit Pangal also assured himself of a medal after beating North Korea's Ryong Jang Kim in the quarter-finals of the light fly (46kg to 49kg) category yesterday.

