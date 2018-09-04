Asian Games 2018 bridge champions yet to receive Indian team blazers

other-sports

Shibnath Sarkar

They won a gold and a couple of bronze medals at the just concluded Asian Games, but the Indian bridge contingent continue to be the victims of official apathy from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), who are yet to provide them with team blazers.

The medal-winning members are planning to stitch IOA logos on their old blazers so that they are "eligible" for the official photo-op scheduled tomorrow, non-playing captain and coach of the Indian men's bridge team Debasish Ray said.

"We were told that we will not get any kits, but later [after sports ministry's intervention], we got the jerseys but we have not still received the team blazers. The official reception is just round the corner so we have thought of stitching the logos on our own," Ray said at the Calcutta Sports Journalists' Club yesterday. Pranab Bardhan (60) and Shibnath Sarkar (56) topped the points table in the men's pair event with 384 points.

