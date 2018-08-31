Search

Asian Games 2018: Chitra bags bronze in 1500m

Aug 31, 2018, 10:00 IST | PTI

Chitra entered into the race as Asian leader this season but had to settle for a bronze with a timing of 4 minute and 12.56 seconds

PU Chitra

India's Asian champion PU Chitra won a bronze in the women's 1500m here yesterday. Chitra entered into the race as Asian leader this season but had to settle for a bronze with a timing of 4 minute and 12.56 seconds. Bahrain claimed 1-2 through Kalkidan Befkadu (4:07.88) and Tigist Belay (4:09.12).

Chitra had won gold in the 2017 Asian Championships with a timing of 4:17.92.

