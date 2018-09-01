Asian Games 2018: Dipika credits Joshna after women's team beat Malaysia to enter final

other-sports

India's squash team members Sunayna Kuruvilla (left) Dipika Pallikal (second from left) and Joshna Chinappa (second from right) after their semi-final win over Malaysia in Jakarta yesterday. Pic/PTI

Not many would have given India's top-ranked squash ace Joshna Chinappa a chance in the team event semi-finals against eight-time world champion Nicol David of Malaysia yesterday.

In fact, Joshna herself admitted to having doubts too. "Nicol was coming here after winning the individual gold, so she was high on confidence and I don't need to tell you what her resume is like. I always knew this was going to be a tough match. Nicol is such a champion," said World No. 16 Chinappa, after shocking No. 9 David 12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 10-12, 11-9 to take the first rubber in the three-singles team event here yesterday.

No. 19 Dipika Pallikal then beat Low Wee Wern 11-2, 11-9, 11-2 as the Indian women registered a shock 2-0 win over the defending champions and squash powerhouse to storm into the gold medal match, where they meet Hong Kong today.

Despite having a tough match herself against former World No. 5 Wern, Pallikal was all praise for teammate Chinappa. "It was nerve wrecking, but in the end, Joshna did it for us. She definitely made it a lot easier for me by beating Nicol first up. Joshna is playing some of the best squash of her life right now and has worked hard on her game," said Pallikal. However, today's final will be even tougher she said since the Indians were beaten by Hong Kong in the league phase.

"Hong Kong are tough to beat, if not tougher than Malaysia. They have a solid team, but our confidence has also got a major boost after this win. We are going for gold tomorrow," added Pallikal.

