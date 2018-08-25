Asian Games 2018: Dipika Pallikal amongst others, assured medals in squash

other-sports

Dipika Pallikal

India were yesterday assured of three medals in squash competition with Saurav Ghosal, Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa advancing to the semi-finals of their respective singles events here.

Top seed Saurav beat compatriot Harinder Pal Sandhu 9-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-7 in the men's singles quarter-final before Dipika recorded an easy 11-5, 11-6, 11-8 win over Japanese Kobayashi Misaki in women's singles. Joshna's was the last scheduled among the Indians and she had a fight in hand against Hong Kong's Chan Ho Ling. Joshna won 11-5,12-10, 5-11, 12-10 to be assured of her first medal in the Asian Games in singles event.

