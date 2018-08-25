Asian Games 2018: How two Indians played a part in Indian kabaddi team's downfall

other-sports

India Eves failed to defend kabaddi title after losing to Iran; ironically, women and men's teams' downfall are scripted by coaches from India itself

A dejected India women's team after losing to Iran in the kabaddi final yesterday. Pic/PTI

The Indian women's team followed in the footsteps of their male counterparts, albeit taking a step ahead, as they lost 24-27 to Iran in the kabaddi gold medal match at the Garuda Theatre yesterday. Just like the men's team, the women too started off well and took a 6-2 lead before the Iranians dashed their opponents' hopes of a third consecutive gold at the quadrennial competition. Iran had beaten the Indian men's team 18-27 in the semi-finals on Thursday, ending the defending champions' winning streak at the Games.



Iran women's coach Shailaja Jain (left) and Korea men's coach Ashan Kumar Sangwan in Jakarta yesterday. Pics/Ashwin Ferro

Interestingly, the downfall of both, the Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams here had Indian hands involved. The Iran women's team are coached by former India women's coach Shailaja Jain, while the Korean men's team are coached by former India kabaddi player and member of India's 1990 Asian Games gold medal-winning team, Ashan Kumar Sangwan. Both worked across different paths that led to one common destination — Indian kabaddi's downfall.

"I have been with the Iran women's team for over a year. I made the effort to learn Persian too to ensure accurate communication. The girls are very loving and used to try and shower me with small gifts regularly, but I always refused. I would tell them that the best gift to me would be an Asian Games gold medal. Today, they fulfilled my wish," a teary-eyed Shailaja told mid-day. For Ashan, it's been an emotional four-month journey with the Koreans. "After Iran lost to India by two points at the 2014 Incheon Games, I realised that this Indian team too can be vulnerable. In the last four months, we have watched numerous videos of the Indian kabaddi teams. I have passed on almost all my knowledge and my daav-pech [techniques] to the Koreans who are very quick learners," said Ashan.

However, both coaches' hearts will always beat for their country. "India are a tough team, but I still wanted them to reach the final instead of Iran because I take pride in being a part of Indian kabaddi," said Ashan. Shailaja added: "Though I'm a professional and my body and brains have been working for Iran, my heart still beats for India."

