Asian Games 2018: India beat arch-rivals Pakistan to bag hockey bronze

Indian hockey players acknowledge the crowd after beating Pakistan to claim bronze in Jakarta on Saturday. Pic/PTI

World No. 5 India beat No. 13 Pakistan by the odd goal in three yesterday to win bronze in an equally oddly even encounter at the GBK Sports Complex here. Both India and Pakistan played a brand of hockey that was not only unimpressive and ineffective, but also made things look exciting when, in reality, the Indian side is not just far better ranked but far better in quality too.

In fact, had it not been for the number of goals, Pakistan enjoyed the better of the exchanges for a major part of the game, something skipper Ali Rizwan admitted but was not too happy about. "I would have preferred it the other way round — if we didn't play better than them but still beat them," Rizwan said after losing the bronze medal battle to India.

India got an early goal, when Akashdeep Singh hammered in off a pass following a good run inside the striking circle from the left by Lalit Upadhyay in the fourth minute. But just when one thought India would have the upper hand thereafter, Pakistan began pressing for the equaliser and nearly got one two minutes later, when a reverse hit beat India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh at the far post but shockingly hit the upright and came out. A review by Pakistan showed that the ball marginally missed crossing the Indian goalline. With the next two quarters goalless, India went up in the final quarter through their first penalty corner — Harmanpreet Singh drag flicking home for 2-0.

Two minutes later, Pakistan got the equaliser with a defence splitting move that saw an unmarked Muhammad Atiq beat Sreejesh. India coach Harendra Singh refused to accept that his team didn't play attractive hockey. "The boys played well and though we are disappointed with the semi-final loss here and the colour of our medal, the consolation is that we are not going home empty handed," he said.

