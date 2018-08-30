Asian Games 2018: India beat China 1-0 to enter final after 20 years in hockey

other-sports

India players celebrate their goal against China yesterday. Pic/AP,PTI

The Indian women's hockey team made its first Asian Games final in 20 years, outlasting three-time champions China 1-0 in a fiercely-contested battle here yesterday. Gurjit Kaur's strike from a penalty corner in the 52nd minute was the difference between the two sides, in a match that lacked the quality of a high-profile semi-final.

Nonetheless, the erratic show was good enough for India's first appearance in the final since the Bangkok Games. India's only title at the Asiad came in 1982 when women's hockey made its debut. India will now face Japan, who upset five-time champions South Korea 2-0 in the other semi-final. It was not the most fluent of matches with both India and China failing to create opportunities in the field.

"The team surely did not play to its potential in the first half. They stepped up in the second half and I am really happy for these girls. I know how much work they put in to be here. They trained really hard for this event. Japan will be a tough challenge but the team is up for it," said India coach Sjoerd Marijne.

