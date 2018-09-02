Asian Games 2018: India girls settle for silver in women's squash team event

other-sports

Members of the India's squash team, Joshana Chinappa (extreme left), Tanvi Khanna, Sunayna Kuruvilla and Dipika Pallikal pose with their silver medals at Jakarta on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Hong Kong's Annie Au was on song yesterday as she beat India's Joshna Chinappa for the second time in three days, this time to lead her team to the gold medal in the women's squash team event here yesterday.

World No. 11 Annie cruised to a 11-3, 11-9, 11-5 win over India's highest ranked player, World No. 16 Chinappa in the second rubber after India's World No. 88 Sunayna Kuruvilla lost the opening rubber to World No. 51 Tze Lok Ho 8-11, 6-11, 12-10, 3-11.

This made Dipika Pallikal's third singles tie irrelevant, as the Indians settled for silver. Annie, who had beaten Chinappa a couple of days back in the league stages, was brilliant in the final, and drew lavish praise from her opponent.



Hong Kong's Annie Au

"Annie was strong today. She put me under pressure right from the start and hardly made any errors. I did not have much of an answer to a lot of her shots. "I've had bigger battles with Annie before, but this time, she has made a lot of improvements in areas which I used to exploit earlier, like her backhand. She played some great shots today, especially in front, and was simply clinical," said Chinappa. The Indian women had won a bronze at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games and followed it up with a silver at Incheon in 2014, so a gold was obviously on their minds here, said Chinappa.

"We definitely wanted to change the colour of our medal for the better, but couldn't. But it's been a great campaign for us anyway [five medals including women's team silver, men's team bronze and three individual bronze medals]," said Chinappa, who had shocked eight-time World Champion Nicol David of Malaysia en route this final encounter.

