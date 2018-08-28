Asian Games 2018: India lose 1-3 to Pakistan in men's volleyball

other-sports

The Indian women's team will also play classification matches after it went out of medal contention from Pool B

Representational image

Indian volleyball men's team lost 1-3 to Pakistan in a 7-12 classification match in the 18th Asian Games here today. The Indian team made an impressive start, pocketing the first 25-21. But, Pakistan fought back to win the second and third sets 25-21 both. In the fourth set, India could only score 23-25 as Pakistan emerged victorious in the contest that lasted 100 minutes.

The Indian women's team will also play classification matches after it went out of medal contention from Pool B.

