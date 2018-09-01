Asian Games 2018: India sailors win three medals

other-sports

Thanks to their showings, the country enjoyed its best result since 1982

India's bronze-winning sailors Varun Thakkar (right) and KC Ganapathy yesterday

India recorded its best showing in sailing as Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar claimed silver in 49er FX event while two men combined to grab a bronze here yesterday.

Thanks to their showings, the country enjoyed its best result since 1982. In 1982, India won a gold in fireball, a silver in enterprise and a bronze in windglider. At the helm of her 49erFX, Varsha, 20, and her crew partner Sweta, completed the 15-race event with 40 net points to finish second behind winners from Singapore (14). Meanwhile, Thakkar and Ganapathy clinched bronze in 49er event after finishing third with 43 net points, missing the silver by just half a point.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever