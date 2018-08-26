Search

Asian Games 2018: Indian boxer Pavitra advances to quarter-finals

Aug 26, 2018, 10:41 IST | PTI

Pavitra, who is a former National Games gold-medallist, was at her ferocious best in the contest, resulting in two knockdowns for Rukhsana in the first round. After that, the referee didn't take long to stop the contest in the Indian's favour

Asian Games 2018: Indian boxer Pavitra advances to quarter-finals
Pavitra

Indian boxer Pavitra (60kg) advanced to the quarter-finals of the Asian Games after out-classing Pakistan's Rukhsana Perveen in a bout that did not go beyond the opening round on Saturday.

Pavitra, who is a former National Games gold-medallist, was at her ferocious best in the contest, resulting in two knockdowns for Rukhsana in the first round. After that, the referee didn't take long to stop the contest in the Indian's favour. The score-sheet at that point was unanimously 10-8 in Pavitra's favour. Pavitra, 31, is making her debut at the Games, having replaced former world and Asian champion L Sarita Devi in the lightweight category.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

indiapakistansports news

Indian Wushu player wins gold at South Asian Games

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK