Asian Games 2018: Indian boxer Pavitra advances to quarter-finals

Pavitra, who is a former National Games gold-medallist, was at her ferocious best in the contest, resulting in two knockdowns for Rukhsana in the first round. After that, the referee didn't take long to stop the contest in the Indian's favour

Indian boxer Pavitra (60kg) advanced to the quarter-finals of the Asian Games after out-classing Pakistan's Rukhsana Perveen in a bout that did not go beyond the opening round on Saturday.

Pavitra, who is a former National Games gold-medallist, was at her ferocious best in the contest, resulting in two knockdowns for Rukhsana in the first round. After that, the referee didn't take long to stop the contest in the Indian's favour. The score-sheet at that point was unanimously 10-8 in Pavitra's favour. Pavitra, 31, is making her debut at the Games, having replaced former world and Asian champion L Sarita Devi in the lightweight category.

