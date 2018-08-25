Asian Games 2018: Indian handball team beat Pakistan in thriller

other-sports

For India, Greenidge D'Cunha netted nine goals with Adithya Nagaraj scoring half a dozen

The Indian handball team edged past arch-rivals Pakistan 28-27 in a nail-biting main round men's match here yesterday. For India, Greenidge D'Cunha netted nine goals with Adithya Nagaraj scoring half a dozen.

Naveen Punia and Karamjeet Singh found the back of the net four times each as Harender Singh bagged a hat-trick. Khatkar Naveen also joined the goal fest with one to his name.

