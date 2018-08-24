Asian Games 2018: Indian kabaddi team suffers shock defeat to Iran

other-sports

India slumped to an 18-27 defeat to Iran and crashed out of contention for gold medal for the first time since kabaddi was introduced at the Asian Games in 1990

Iran players tackle an Indian raider during their kabaddi semi-final in Jakarta yesterday. Pic/PTI

Just before half-time in yesterday's men's kabaddi's semi-final against Iran at the Garuda Theatre here, India captain Ajay Thakur lost his way during a raid and stepped out of the court, thereby losing a point, and giving the Iranians the lead (8-9) for the first time in the match.

It was an apt correlation to how Indian kabaddi has lost its way since the gold medal-winning feat at the last Asian Games in Incheon. The Incheon triumph made it seven golds in a row at all seven editions since the sport was introduced at the Games in 1990. India never recovered from Thakur's slip-up and went down to an embarrassing 18-27 defeat in the end.



Injured India skipper Ajay Thakur

The Iranians systematically decimated the Indians. They first foiled top raiders like skipper Thakur, Monu Goyat and Pardeep Narwal, and then executed as many as seven super tackles valued at two points each. "We wanted this one very badly after losing to India by just two points (25-27) at the last Asian Games in Incheon under controversial circumstances," said Nabibaksh Mohammad Esmaeil.

Meanwhile, the Indian players disappeared from the venue, leaving coach Ram Meher Singh having to do all the answering. "Our raiders failed today. The Iranians prepared well but we didn't play up to the mark. Our captain was indisciplined. He got seriously injured on his face but still wanted to continue playing. That cost us dearly," he said.

Ex-India coach Balwant Singh, who has guided the team to many a gold medal not just at the Asian Games but also on the World Cup stage, was distraught. "Doob marnewaali baat hai yeh [we should drown after this defeat]. I never knew I would live to see this day," said Balwant.

Chef de Mission of the Indian contingent, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was most critical of the team. "This did not look like a defending champion team at all. For almost the whole match, we were playing catch up. Skipper Ajay Thakur gave away so many silly points. How do you expect the boys to do well when the leader has flopped," he said. The Indian kabaddi system has had its fair share of flaws.

Ex-international stars filed a writ petition before the Delhi High Court last month alleging improper selection trials by the national body. An overdose of money through the Pro Kabaddi League has brought in corruption and selections are not happening in a fair manner, felt some of former players. The court appointed an Administrator to the run the sport which looked certain to lose its sheen, just like the shine of the Asian Games gold medal has been lost to the dullness of a bronze!

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates