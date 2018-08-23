Asian Games 2018: Indian rowers qualify for finals

other-sports

In the women's four repechage round, the Indian quartet of Sanjita Dung Dung, Annu, Navneet Kaur and Yamini Singh finished fourth with a time of 7:53.29s but still made it to the final to be held on August 24

Indian rowers continued their good show in the 18th Asian Games as they qualified for the final round in three more events here yesterday. Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh finished on top in men's lightweight double sculls repechage round with a time of 7:14.23s to qualify for the final race to be held on Aug 24.

In the women's four repechage round, the Indian quartet of Sanjita Dung Dung, Annu, Navneet Kaur and Yamini Singh finished fourth with a time of 7:53.29s but still made it to the final to be held on August 24.

The men's lightweight eight team was the last to compete today and it also qualified for the final race by coming on top with a time of 6:15.62. The final will be held on August 24.

Yesterday, Dattu Baban Bhokanal qualified for the men's single sculls final round while the men's lightweight four team also made it to the title race. Sanjukta Dung Dung had also qualified for the final round in the women's pair event.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever