Asian Games 2018: Indian women's hockey team reaches semi-finals

India scored three goals in as many minutes in the fourth quarter to emerge winners in the Pool B encounter after both the sides were locked at 1-1 till the 53rd minute

Gurjit Kaur struck twice as the Indian women's hockey team beat title holders South Korea 4-1 to register its third consecutive win and also book a place in the semi-finals of the Asian Games here on Saturday.

