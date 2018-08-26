Asian Games 2018: Indian women's hockey team reaches semi-finals
India scored three goals in as many minutes in the fourth quarter to emerge winners in the Pool B encounter after both the sides were locked at 1-1 till the 53rd minute
Gurjit Kaur struck twice as the Indian women's hockey team beat title holders South Korea 4-1 to register its third consecutive win and also book a place in the semi-finals of the Asian Games here on Saturday.
India scored three goals in as many minutes in the fourth quarter to emerge winners in the Pool B encounter after both the sides were locked at 1-1 till the 53rd minute.
