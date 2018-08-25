Asian Games 2018: Indians in golf medal hunt

other-sports

Kaul's bogey-free 68 helped India maintain their second position behind Japan in the race for the team medals at the Pondok Indah Golf Club

Representational Image

Kshitij Naveed Kaul fired a super 68 while Aadil Bedi and Rayhan Thomas returned their second successive sub-par rounds, as the Indians put themselves into contention for a medal in men's golf at the 18th Asian Games here yesterday.

Kaul's bogey-free 68 helped India maintain their second position behind Japan in the race for the team medals at the Pondok Indah Golf Club. India are 12-under for two days and second to Japan at 18-under.

