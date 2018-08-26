Asian Games 2018: India's medal chances in golf take a big hit

other-sports

India's medal chances in golf took a big hit on the third day as all four players went over-par round in the third round of the men's golf competition on Saturday. With Rayhan Thomas (73), Aadil Bedi (74), Kshitij Naveed Kaul (76) and Hari Mohan Singh (77) all coming to grief, they were left fighting back on the back nine to salvage their rounds. Of them Thomas managed best at 73.

India, who had a total of 12-under from three best cards to be second after first two days, had a total of 7-over from the three best cards on Saturday and slipped to 5-under and Tied-5th place.

Though India has an very outside chance to strike in team, there is a better chance in individual, where both Thomas and Bedi are only four shots behind the second placed players, Sadom Kaewkanjana of Thailand and Oh Seungtaek.

In team standings, Keita Nakajima followed up his 68-68 with 70 and his colleagues Daiki Imano (69) and Takumi Kanaya (73) ensured there was no disaster and they moved to -22 and five ahead of South Korea.

