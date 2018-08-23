Asian Games 2018: Iranian Wushu fighter picks up India's Surya Pratap Singh in a sporting gesture

other-sports

Surya Pratap Singh seriously hurt his knee during the fight but continued the battle despite limping terribly. The Indian eventually lost but his fighting spirit touched the Iranian who hoisted him up in celebration

Iran's Erfan Ahangarian

In a wonderfully sporting gesture, Iran's Erfan Ahangarian lifted up India's Surya Pratap Singh after beating him in the men's Sanda 60kg Wushu semi-final at the Jakarta Expo Centre. Grewal seriouslyhurt his knee during the fight but continued the battle despite limping terribly. The Indian eventually lost but his fighting spirit touched the Iranian who hoisted him up in celebration.

Erfan dominated the match against Surya Pratap and was in the lead in the first period. It was during this battle that the Indian had aggravated his ankle injury from his previous bout while falling from the mat. Surya Pratap continued with his battle both against the Iranian and against his injury. Erfan captivated on Surya's injury, who was limping through the second period, to script a comfortable 2-0 win over Indian.

The 'lucky' scribe

DAYS after news about four Japanese basketball players being sent home from the Asian Games here for soliciting prostitutes broke on Monday, comes a rather funny follow-up tale. The quartet of Yuya Nagayoshi, Takuya Hashimoto, Takuma Sato and Keita Imamura were reportedly spotted by a journalist at Jakarta's infamous red light area wearing Japan's national team jerseys. The joke doing the rounds among mediapersons at the Main Press Centre here was that the journalist too was there for the same purpose. "The guy just got lucky… twice," said one of the scribes as the group burst into laughter.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates