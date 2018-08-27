Asian Games 2018: Jonathan Christie is a heartthrob in Jakarta

badminton

Jonathan Christie

The Indonesian society is quite conservative, with most women adhering to their hijabs and ensuring their legs and hands are pretty much covered. But the ladies can be quite vocal when it comes to expressing their feelings for their handsome badminton star Jonathan Christie.

With his boyish charm and muscular yet fit frame, young Christie, 21, is a hit with his female fans here. So, when he took off his shirt court side, in between games, during his quarterfinal against Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Wong Vincent, the women across the jam-packed GBK Sports complex here went "Yayyy" in one loud voice. The screaming continued for a good 15 seconds till he put on a fresh shirt and resumed the match.

