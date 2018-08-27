Asian Games 2018: Kerala's Muhammed Anas dedicates silver medal to flood-affected state

other-sports

India's Muhammed Anas had mixed feelings after winning silver in the 400m final, clocking 45.69s at the GBK Sports Complex here last night. While he was happy to realise his dream of winning an Asian Games medal, he couldn't help but recall the grave situation back home in flood-hit Kerala. "It was my dream to win an Asian Games medal and I am happy to have done that. I dedicate this medal to my family back home and also to the flood-affected people of Kerala. They have suffered a lot," he said moments after finishing second to Qatar's Abdalelah Hassan, who clocked 44.89s for gold.

Speaking about his race, the 2017 Asian Championships gold medal-winner said: "I knew that I had to run below 45 seconds to have any chance of winning gold, but the Qatari athlete was too good. After I crossed the 250m mark, the muscles in my legs began to tighten up, perhaps because I had run two hard races [first round and semi-final] yesterday. I somehow managed to hang on and win silver but now I am not sure if I can participate in the 200m event because I have the relays [4x400m and mixed] coming up and cannot miss them."

