Asian Games 2018: Manjit Singh wins gold in 800m race, Jinson Johnson claims silver
Manjit finished first with a timing of one minute and 46.15 seconds. Jinson was 0.20 seconds behind his compatriot
Manjit Singh upstaged pre-race favourite compatriot Jinson Johnson to win gold in men's 800m in a 1-2 finish for India in the event here today.
The 28-year-old Manjit ran his personal best time of 1 minute and 46.15 seconds to win his maiden major international medal. Johnson, who smashed legendary Sriram Singh's 42-year-old 800m national record in June during the National Inter-State Athletics Championships, finished second in 1:46.35. He holds the national record of 1:45.65. Abdalla Abubaker of Qatar was third in 1:46.38.
