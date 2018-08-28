Asian Games 2018: Manjit Singh wins gold in 800m race, Jinson Johnson claims silver

other-sports

Manjit finished first with a timing of one minute and 46.15 seconds. Jinson was 0.20 seconds behind his compatriot

Manjit Singh/AFP

Manjit Singh upstaged pre-race favourite compatriot Jinson Johnson to win gold in men's 800m in a 1-2 finish for India in the event here today.

The 28-year-old Manjit ran his personal best time of 1 minute and 46.15 seconds to win his maiden major international medal. Johnson, who smashed legendary Sriram Singh's 42-year-old 800m national record in June during the National Inter-State Athletics Championships, finished second in 1:46.35. He holds the national record of 1:45.65. Abdalla Abubaker of Qatar was third in 1:46.38.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever