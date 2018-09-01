Asian Games 2018: Manpreet Singh's fiance Illi Saddique dejected over India's loss

other-sports

India hockey midfielder Manpreet Singh's fiancÃÂ© Illi Saddique tells mid-day that Team India will beat Pakistan for the bronze medal today as they don't deserve to return empty-handed from Jakarta

Manpreet Singh during the semi-final against Malaysia in Jakarta on Thursday. Pic/Getty Images

Illi Saddique, 24, was probably the only Malaysian at the GBK Sports Complex on Thursday night to wear a dejected look after India's 6-7 loss to Malaysia in the men's hockey semi-final.

That's because her heart beats equally, if not more, for India as she has been in love with midfielder Manpreet Singh, 25, for the last six years. "Manpreet was heartbroken, so was I because I know how hard he and the rest of the team have worked for this tournament. I feel very sad, not only for him, but for Indian hockey as a whole," Illi told mid-day a day after the loss here yesterday.



Manpreet Singh's fiance Illi Saddique during the hockey competition in Jakarta

India play arch-rivals Pakistan today for the bronze medal and Illi is confident goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and his boys will win this one. "I am a very positive person and that's how I encouraged Manpreet last evening. I told him that he has to go all out and try and help India win that bronze medal because they don't deserve to go back home empty-handed," added Illi, who first met Manpreet when he was leading India at the Sultan of Johor Cup junior tournament in Malaysia in 2012.

"My mother, Masita, played hockey for the army. That's how I got associated with the game, and after meeting Manpreet, I like it even more," she added. It's tough being in a long-distance relationship but thanks to technology the couple are in touch 24x7. "I can video call him any time and he does the same. We don't look at the watch because given the time difference [between India and Malaysia] and our hectic schedules, there is very little time to chat anyway," remarked Illi, a marketing and research executive with Johor-based UK University. Illi has already learnt most of the Indian traditions and can even cook a proper meal for her Punjabi munda. "I come to India thrice a year during vacations. I love Punjab and its relaxed lifestyle unlike the hustle and bustle of big cities like Kuala Lumpur or Delhi.

"Manpreet loves his aloo [potato] and I can make aloo mutter, aloo gobi and aloo jeera with rotis," she said. So what's it that drew her to Manpreet? "He is kind, caring and has a great sense of humour, but most importantly, I like the fact that he loves and respects his mother so much because that assures me he will love and respect every other woman, including me, equally."

Though both families have approved of the relationship, marriage must wait, says Illi. "Currently, I'm busy with my work but I'm planning to move to India by next year and get a job there. Manpreet too, is busy with his hockey and at least until the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, we are not thinking about marriage. For now, a medal is our priority; marriage can wait," she said with a smile.

