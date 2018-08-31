Asian Games 2018: Men's 4x400m relay team clinch silver

other-sports

The Indian quartet of Kunhu Muhammed, Dharunn Ayyasamy, Muhammed Anas and Arokia Rajiv clocked 3:01.85 to finish behind Qatar who won gold in an Asian record time of 3:00.56

Men's 4x400m relay team celebrate after winning silver in Jakarta yesterday. Pic/PTI

India's 4x400m men's relay team won a silver in the final event of athletics here yesterday. The Indian quartet of Kunhu Muhammed, Dharunn Ayyasamy, Muhammed Anas and Arokia Rajiv clocked 3:01.85 to finish behind Qatar who won gold in an Asian record time of 3:00.56. Japan took the bronze in 3:01.94. India had finished fourth in this event in the 2014 Asian Games.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever