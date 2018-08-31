Search

Asian Games 2018: Men's 4x400m relay team clinch silver

Aug 31, 2018, 07:47 IST | PTI

The Indian quartet of Kunhu Muhammed, Dharunn Ayyasamy, Muhammed Anas and Arokia Rajiv clocked 3:01.85 to finish behind Qatar who won gold in an Asian record time of 3:00.56

Asian Games 2018: Men's 4x400m relay team clinch silver
Men's 4x400m relay team celebrate after winning silver in Jakarta yesterday. Pic/PTI

India's 4x400m men's relay team won a silver in the final event of athletics here yesterday. The Indian quartet of Kunhu Muhammed, Dharunn Ayyasamy, Muhammed Anas and Arokia Rajiv clocked 3:01.85 to finish behind Qatar who won gold in an Asian record time of 3:00.56. Japan took the bronze in 3:01.94. India had finished fourth in this event in the 2014 Asian Games.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

sports news

Ishant Sharma's romantic love story

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK