Asian Games 2018: Mixed relay team promise better show after silver

We could not get the gold but a silver medal is not a bad effort. As we grow in experience, we will improve our timing and position, said Rajiv Arokia

India's 4x400m mixed relay team members celebrate after winning the silver medal at the Asian Games in Jakarta yesterday. Pic/PTI

The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas, MR Poovamma, Hima Das and Rajiv Arokia clinched a well-deserved silver medal in their first ever 4x400m mixed relay event here, clocking 3:15.71s. The smiles that they displayed were because they simply loved the experience.

"Athletics is normally an individual sport, while relays are team events but this mixed relay was unique. We [Anas and Rajiv] had told our girls not to worry if they lost ground because we would try and make up for it. I'm glad I was able to give the team a good start," said Anas, who ran first before Poovamma was overtaken by Bahrain's Oluwakemi Adekoya.

Thereafter, Hima was up against Asian 400m champion Naser Salwa, which meant Rajiv would find it difficult to catch up in the final leg with A Abbas of the Gulf nation — the favourites to win the race. Bahrain clocked 3:11.89s. "We could not get the gold but a silver medal is not a bad effort. As we grow in experience, we will improve our timing and position," said Rajiv.

