Asian Games 2018: Nimble-footed Japan thumped by India 8-0

Indian players celebrate their goal against Japan yesterday. Pic/PTI

Defending champions India prepared for Sunday's big match against Korea with a comfortable, yet testing 8-0 win against a nimble-footed Japan in a league match at the GBK Sports Complex yesterday.

Rupinder Pal Singh and Mandeep scored a brace each, while Dilpreet Singh, SV Sunil, Vivek Sagar, Akashdeep Singh scored a goal each to complete the rout as the Indians took their goal tally to a massive 51 goals here (having beaten Indonesia 17-0 and Hong Kong 26-0 previously).

However, had it not been for their ever-alert goalkeeper and skipper PR Sreejesh, a couple of Japanese forwards could easily have got their names on the scoresheet. In the second quarter, Sreejesh kicked away a hard hit aimed at his far post from the top of the striking circle and in the subsequent quarter, palmed away a fiercely struck aerial ball close to his face. "It's good to be tested and in these easy matches there is always a chance that one or two balls might just come and surprise you, so you have to be alert at all times," he said after the record win over Hong Kong two days ago.

Thankfully, he was right, both in words and deeds as Harendra Singh's men head slowly but steadily towards the top of that Asian Games victory podium which will guarantee their entry into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

