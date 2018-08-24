Asian Games 2018: Pain and fun for Indian hockey players

other-sports

India hockey players do push-ups as 'punishment' for making a mistake during training in Jakarta recently. Pic/Ashwin Ferro

India hockey team chief coach Harendra Singh has devised some unique yet effective ways to keep his team's discipline in check both on and off the field. On field, during training, if any player commits a mistake like faulty trapping, incorrect passing etc he has to stop whatever he's doing, leave his hockey stick at the side and do 10 push-ups on the spot.

During a training session at the GBK Sports Complex here recently, when the team indulged in some 6v6 play, any team conceding a goal had to stop and do push-ups.Off the field, the punishment is even funnier. If any player is late for a meeting or misplaces something or wears improper attire, he has to wear a funny-looking rooster head-shaped hat.

The rule applies to the coach as well. Recently, Harendra had to wear the hat and roam inside the Athletes Village for a good 24 hours. "On match days though, both punishments don't apply," revealed a player, who obviously did not wish to be named in the fear of having to don that 'cocky' headgear!

