Asian Games 2018: Perfect ceremonial planning

The mock medal ceremony before the women's kabaddi final between India and Iran in Jakarta yesterday. Pic/Ashwin Ferro

At a Games of such magnitude, which is broadcast across the world, the margin of error is minimum. Everything, right from the organisation of the events to even the medal ceremonies, is rehearsed to the tee.

Yesterday, volunteers and officials at the Garuda Theatre here were seen performing a mock rehearsal of the medal presentation ceremony which was to take place later at the same venue following the India v Iran women's kabaddi match. All the volunteers got atop the podium with their senior going up to each one and presenting mock medals and bouquets.

Even the girls, who carry the trays holding the medals were present, but their trays were empty. After the mock drill, even the playing of the national anthem was announced, with the speaker replacing the name of the country with the words "champion team".

No sitting on the fence

A cute love story unfolded at the Asian Games here where Hong Kong fencing star Lam Hin Chung proposed to his partner after clinching the bronze medal in the individual event at the GBK Sports Complex yesterday. And he did it in style too. According to Imam Ibrahim, the Liason Officer of Hong Kong fencing team at around 4 pm on Thursday, Chung asked him to get 99 roses and hide them inside the volunteers meeting room. After he won his semi-final, around 7pm, which assured him of a bronze medal, Chung asked Ibrahim to bring out the flowers.

"He didn't just propose and present the bouquet and a soft toy [mascot Bhin-Bhin], but Chung also requested that a well known Hong Kong song also be played for his lady love," Ibrahim said.

