Asian Games 2018: PV is crowd favourite, says Tzu Ying after beating Saina

En route her maiden Asian Games gold medal, Tzu Ying has already conquered one Indian champ in Saina Nehwal and must get the better of the other, PV Sindhu

Tai Tzu Ying lives life on her own terms, and plays badminton just like that too. So, be it making the stunning choice of picking the 2017 World University Games (Universiade) over the 2017 BWF World Championships or simply smiling through her tough semi-final against Saina Nehwal at the GBK Sports Complex here yesterday, she enjoys doing things differently and thrives on it.

Yesterday, on at least three to four occasions, during her 21-17, 21-14 win over World No. 10 Nehwal, Tzu Ying, 24, the unquestionable World No. 1, was seen smiling to herself whenever she made an unforced error or played an erratic shot. The mistakes were few and far between though, and she hardly seemed to be bothered by Nehwal, who fought hard but just couldn't match up to her opponent's brilliant court coverage in the end. Tzu Ying however, has immense respect for both, Saina and Sindhu.

"Saina and Sindhu are very good players and it can be tough to play against them anywhere in the world," Tzu Ying told mid-day. "Both Saina and Sindhu have different styles of play and that can be tricky. While Saina moves the shuttle around very well, Sindhu is tall and strong with her smashes, so that makes it very challenging to play her," added Tzu Ying.

En route her maiden Asian Games gold medal, Tzu Ying has already conquered one Indian champ in Saina and must get the better of the other, Sindhu, today. The Taiwanese champion is taking nothing for granted because she feels the vocal Indonesian crowd here might just back the Indian. "The crowd here is very loud and it can be tough to play. They also tend to support Sindhu a lot, so let's see," she signed off with a namaste gesture.

