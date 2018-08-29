Asian Games 2018: Scheduling chaos at badminton venue

badminton

Some of the Indian fans and media persons, who arrived at the venue in time for the Sindhu match, were not allowed to enter as the stadium was already full, with Indonesian fans cheering for their national hero Christie

There was chaos at the Istora GBK, the badminton venue here yesterday, due to a mistake in the online schedule of matches. According to the original schedule, the men's singles final between Indonesia's Jonathan Christie and Chinese Taipei's Tienchen Chou was scheduled for 12pm followed by the women's singles final between PV Sindhu and Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying. However, last morning, an error in the online schedule saw the timings reversed, making Sindhu's match first.

If that was not enough, some of the Indian fans and mediapersons, who arrived at the venue in time for the Sindhu match, were not allowed to enter as the stadium was already full, with Indonesian fans cheering for their national hero Christie. After a lot of coaxing, the volunteers reluctantly relented and allowed the Indians in.

PV likes Nasi Goreng

The Indonesians love their rice, and almost every dish, chicken, mutton, beef or vegetarian, has rice as an accompaniment. Sindhu too loves her rice and not just normal white rice but the fried variety. When asked by one of the local journalists what's her favourite Indonesian food, pat came the reply: "I love Nasi Goreng." Goreng in Bahasa, the Indonesian dialect, means rice, and Nasi Goreng is fried rice.

