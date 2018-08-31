Asian Games 2018: Seema Punia wins bronze; plans a donation to flood victims

other-sports

Discus thrower Seema Punia with her bronze yesterday

India's Seema Punia, the defending champion in the discus throw event, could only manage a bronze medal with a top throw of 62.26m, but she won hearts with her noble post-match thoughts last night.

Punia, 35, has offered all help, financial as well as physical to flood-hit Kerala. "I plan to donate Rs 1 lakh and all the pocket money I have received here as allowances towards flood relief in Kerala," Punia said moments after her bronze medal-winning feat. The Indian athletes receive a daily allowance of USD 50, which amounts to USD 700 for their 14-day stay here.

Punia also urged the other members of India's 573-stroing contingent here to try and contribute for Kerala's cause. "I urge my fellow athletes here to try and contribute at least half their allowances earned here towards Kerala flood relief, if possible," she said.

The 2014 Incheon Asian Games gold medallist even spoke out for poorly paid support staff members of the Indian contingent. "Our masseurs get only Rs 700 per day as allowance here. They work so hard on each and every athlete, I believe their pay should at least be doubled," added the Haryana Police sub-inspector. Unfortunately, Punia has had her fair share of troubles too. "It's been eight to nine years now that I have not got a promotion and I continue to be sub-inspector. Somehow, I also don't get picked for the Arjuna awards despite having performed consistently for the national for almost two decades," she added.

Punia is a 2002 World Junior Championships bronze medalist besides having won three silvers at the Commonwealth Games (one each at Melbourne 2006, Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018), and a bronze at the 2010 New Delhi edition.

