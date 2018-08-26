Asian Games 2018: Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh targeted 21m, but managed 20.75m

other-sports

Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh surpassed the previous Asian Games record of 20.57m set by Sultan-Al Hebshi from Saudi Arabia in 2010 at Guangzhou

Tajinderpal Singh Toor competes in the shot put final during the Asian Games in Jakarta on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Around an hour before India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor flung the iron ball across 20.75m for an Asian Games record-breaking gold medal at the GBK Stadium here on Saturday, his coach Mohinder Singh Dhillon was a nervous wreck.

"Tajinder is throwing really well and has even crossed 20m in training here. I have a feeling that he can win a gold medal today. I'm nervous but also excited. He can make history tonight," Dhillon told mid-day last afternoon while rushing into the competition area for the final. And right enough, his ward created history by becoming the first Indian in 16 years to win a shot put gold at the Asian Games (India's Bahadur Singh Sagoo's 19.03m throw won India's last gold in this event at the 2002 Busan Games).



Tajinderpal's personal coach Mohinder Singh Dhillon. Pic/Ashwin Ferro

In the process, Tajinderpal surpassed the previous Asian Games record of 20.57m set by Sultan-Al Hebshi from Saudi Arabia in 2010 at Guangzhou. "Dhillon sir has had a huge contribution in my success. He has been my personal coach for the last four to five years. Today, also he was egging me on and motivating me throughout," said Tajinderpal after his record-breaking achievement.

On Saturday, the man from Moga village in Punjab, began strongly with a first throw of 19.96m before letting up a bit in the second (19.15m) and registering a foul throw (no mark) in the third. He picked up some power for another 19.96m in the fourth throw and then broke the meet record with a 20.75 in the fifth throw followed by a 20.0m in his final fling.

"My target was 21m, but I'm happy with 20.75m. I had not come here aiming for gold. I just wanted to touch the 21m mark. For the Olympics, I now have to target of 21-plus," said Tajinderpal, who has been the Asia No. 1 for the last three years.

On the personal front, the strongman has been through emotional turmoil which his broad smile fails to hide for too long. "For the last two years, my father (Karam Singh) has been battling cancer (in a Punjab hospital) but my family have been fully supportive. They don't let me think about his ailment and only ask me concentrate on my sport. They have never allowed me to accompany them to hospitals or doctors. All that sacrifice has proved to be productive today. I will only be able to spend two or three days with my father now before I leave to prepare for another competition. It's been four months since I've been home," said Tajinderpal, who also shattered the national record of 20.69m set by Om Prakash Singh, something he has been attempting to do for the last two years.

A question that had to be posed seeing his muscular frame was about his diet. "I eat 2000 to 3000 worth daily," he replied when mid-day quizzed him about his food. Probed further if he was referring to the number of calories, he clarified: "Not calories. That I don't count at all. I eat food worth Rs 2000 to Rs 3000 daily," he said amidst a round of laughter among the Indian media contingent.

