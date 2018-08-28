Asian Games 2018: Silver medal winner Dharun Ayyasamy wants a job to support his mother

other-sports

Dharun Ayyasamy wins silver in 400m hurdles; wants to get a job to support his mother, who single-handedly brought him up after his father's death

Dharun Ayyasamy celebrates with a tri-colour after winning silver in the 400m hurdles yesterday. Pic/PTI

Dharun Ayyasamy, 21, always runs with a heavy heart, knowing that his mother, a school teacher, is working hard so that he can make a name for himself and the country in athletics. Tirupur's Ayyasamy, who lost his father at the age of eight, would have made his mother proud yesterday by winning the silver medal in the men's 400m hurdles in a national record time of 48.96 seconds. In doing so, he shattered his own national mark of 49.45s, which he set at the Federation Cup this March.

Dharun, a TY Human Resources student at Alva's College of Arts at Moodabidri in Karnataka, is now keen on getting a good job to support this mother, who has had to make do with her R14,000 salary this far. "My mother has single-handedly brought us up — me and my younger sister. I do not have a job yet, since I am still in college, but I now hope to get a good job once I have completed my course. I need the finance and hope the Tamil Nadu government will think about helping me," he said.

Dharun Ayyasamy's mother Poongodi

Given the hardships he has been through, it comes as no surprise that he was not bothered about the rest of the field in last night's race at the GBK Sports Complex here. "I just wanted to run my race. I did not give importance to others. Other athletes tend to run their first 200m with a different pace and the next 200m with a different pace, but I did well to maintain the same pace throughout the race. I was not thinking about a medal here, I was only focused on clocking my personal best, which I achieved."

