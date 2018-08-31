Asian Games 2018: Such a sweet revenge, says Jinson Johnson after gold

other-sports

Jinson Johnson relieved to win an Asian Games 1500m gold after settling for silver in 800m final where he was favourite to bag top honours

India's Jinson Johnson (right) competes in the 1500m final at Jakarta yesterday. Pic/AFP

Jinson Johnson heaved a sigh of relief rather than being overjoyed with his gold medal show in the 1500m final at the GBK Sports Complex here last night. He was relieved because having been hailed as the hot favourite to win gold in the 800m final a couple of days ago, he had to settle for silver, as compatriot Manjit Singh clinched gold instead.

Yesterday, Johnson clocked 3:44.72 seconds to clinch top spot, ahead of Iran's Amir Moradi (3:45.62, silver) and Bahrain's Mohammed Tiouali (3:45.88s, bronze). Manjit finished fourth clocking 3:46.57s. "I'm very happy with this performance because this is my first major gold medal. This is also the first time that I have participated in two events," said Johnson, 27, the reigning national record holder in the 800m (1:45.65s).

When asked if this was like revenge for him after having missed out on the 800m gold, he replied: "Yes, in a way, this is sweet revenge for me because we have to wait for four years for an Asian Games, but I'm pretty happy with the 800m silver, though everyone expected me to win gold," he said. The Kerala athlete was not too happy with his timing.

"I clocked 3:37s at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games earlier this year and that was my personal best as well as new national record," he said. In the 800m final two days ago here, Johnson was in the leader pack till the last 80 metres or so before compatriot Manjit came from behind, from nowhere, and accelerated to emerge from fourth to first place and take gold. Johnson learnt a valuable lesson from that race and planned differently this time. "In my last race here [800m final], I ran a weak last 80 metres, so this time I had a different strategy.

I particularly focused on the last part of my race — on the finishing part — and won," he said. Interestingly, India last won a gold medal at the Asian Games in the 1500m event at this very venue back in 1962 when Mohinder Singh clinched top honours.

