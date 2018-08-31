Asian Games 2018: Sunday mid-day's bridge columnist Hema delighted with bronze medal

other-sports

"We did not have too much time to linger as we have to come back and prepare for the pairs competition," said Deora over the phone from Jakarta

Members of the mixed pairs team (from left) Hema Deora & Gopinath Manna, Kiran Nadar & B Satyanarayana Rajeev & Himani Khandelwal

A bronze medal in the mixed pairs bridge event at the ongoing Asian Games in Jakarta has just made dessert sweeter at the fancy restaurant where Mumbai's Hema Deora and the five other bridge players dined yesterday.

"The bronze medal win was simply wonderful. It was the icing on the cake for me. I have represented India in so many competitions, but to play in the Asian Games where bridge is making its debut feels like real recognition at last," she said.

Deora, who is Sunday mid-day's bridge columnist, added: "India got the bronze. We lost narrowly missed [by just three points] out to Thailand. I have got over it now, but at that time, the slender margin of defeat made me 60 per cent disappointed and 40 per cent thrilled. I could not help thinking that we could have easily won the silver.

"Whether it is the Asian Games or another contest, we prepare very seriously. This time our preparation had an extra edge. After all, a medal was at stake and huge recognition," she said.

Asked if it's time for the younger brigade to carry the bridge baton, Deora said: "A majority of the players in the game are older. I saw teams from China and Chinese Taipei had young players. It is advantageous when younger players get such kind of exposure." Deora and her teammates have had little time to analyse the ramifications of the bronze and what it could do for the game back in India. "We have also little time to watch India in the other events at Jakarta. I am mentally and physically exhausted with all the preparation we are doing for the upcoming ladies pairs events. I have to work very hard to do well," she signed off.

