Asian Games 2018: Sunday midday columnist Hema Deora wins bronze medal in bridge

India have a total of 54 medal so far at the Asian Games 2018 tournament with 11 gold, 20 silver and 23 bronze medals

Hema Deora along with her team members

Mrs. Hema Deora, an avid Bridge Player of International fame and her team for mixed pairs has won BRONZE MEDAL at ASIAN GAMES in Jakarta. They have made their mark to keep our Indian flag flying high at the Asian Games in Jakarta.

The team members were :

Mrs. Hema Deora & Manna, Kiran Nadar & Satya, Mr. Khandelwal & Mrs. Khandelwal.

Meanwhile, Indian judokas Harshdeep Singh Brar and Garima Choudhary crashed out in the pre-quarterfinals of their respective events at the 18th Asian Games here today. Hardeep lost to South Korea's Seungsu Lee 3-10 in the round of 16 of the men's 81kg category. The 20-year-old Indian committed three Shidos (minor violations) while Lee received one penalty point and scored an Ippon (full point).

Earlier, Hardeep had sailed past Rajitha P K Uwarapaksha Gedara of Sri Lanka 10-0 in the round of 32. In the women's 70 kg event, Garima lost to Gulnoza Matniyazov of Uzbekistan 0-10. Garima, who was India's sole judoka in the 2012 London Olympics, failed to pick up any point in her bout while Matniyazov managed to log an Ippon.

