Asian Games 2018: Tejinder Toor clinches gold in men's shot put with record throw

India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor celebrates on the podium after receiving his gold medal for the men's shot put during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. AP/PTI

Tejinderpal Singh Toor clinched the men's shot put gold with a record-shattering throw to open India's medal account in athletics in the Asian Games here today.

The 23-year-old threw the iron ball to 20.75m to win the gold and set a national record as well. He bettered the six-year-old record of 20.69m in the name of Om Prakash Karhana. Toor's effort was also an Asian Games record. Toor lived up to the billing of being the strongest contender as he was the season leader among the Asian athletes in this event. His earlier personal best was 20.24m which he came up with last year.

The Punjab shot-putter cleared 19.96m in his first and fourth attempts before coming up with a huge throw of 20.75m in his fifth and penultimate throw. China's Liu Yang took the silver with a best throw of 19.52m while Ivan Ivanov of Kazakhstan won the bronze with 19.40m.

