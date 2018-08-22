Asian Games 2018: Tennis player Ankita Raina assures India of another medal

India's top-ranked women's singles player, Anikta breezed past Eudice Chong 6-4 6-1 of Hong Kong in their quarterfinal match, to ensure herself of at least a bronze medal

Ankita Raina at Asian Games 2018

Anikta Raina today confirmed just the third singles medal in women's tennis for India at the Asian Games as she reached the semifinals after being 1-4 down at one stage. India's top-ranked women's singles player, Anikta breezed past Eudice Chong 6-4 6-1 of Hong Kong in their quarterfinal match.

She won the first set in 54 minutes and took only 27 minutes to claim the second set.

Raina came back from behind to take the first set 6-4 against Chong of Hong Kong. Raina was trailing 0-3 and 1-4 at the beginning of the match before staging a comeback.

Raina thus assured herself of at least a bronze medal.

Ankita Raina is the current Indian No. 1 in women's singles.

Ankita Raina has won six singles and thirteen doubles titles on the ITF tour in her career. On 9 April 2018, she entered into top 200 singles ranking of world becoming only third Indian to achieve this feat. On 5 January 2015, she peaked at world number 260 in the doubles rankings. Raina has also won Gold medals in the women's singles and mixed doubles events at the 2016 South Asian Games.

