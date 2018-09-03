Asian Games 2018: Wrap and roll in Jakarta!

other-sports

The closing ceremony culminated with Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) chief Ahmad Al Fahad Al Sabah calling on the athletes to meet in four years in Hangzhou

Pic/ PTI, AP

Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta yesterday. The ceremony culminated with Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) chief Ahmad Al Fahad Al Sabah calling on the athletes to meet in four years in Hangzhou, the host for the 2022 Asian Games, before the symbolic handing over of the OCA flag to the Mayor of the Chinese city, Xu Li Yi.

