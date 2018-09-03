Asian Games gold medallist Amit Panghal wants to meet actor Dharmendra

other-sports

Amit Panghal's father and his coach are big fans of Dharmendra and they never let him change the TV channel even during commercial breaks between his films

Dharmendra and Amit Panghal

Asian Games gold medal-winning boxer Amit Panghal, 22, who stunned the reigning Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov to clinch India's only boxing gold in the men's 49kg bout, has expressed his wish to meet legendary actor Dharmendra.

Yesterday, he tweeted in hindi, which translates to: "I dedicate the medal in Jakarta to my country. Both my father [Vijender] and my coach are big fans of Dharmendra. "They never let me change the TV channel even during commercial breaks between his films. My happiness will be doubled if I get to meet him."

Panghal was born on 16 October 1995 in Mayna village of Rohtak district, Haryana. His father Vijender Singh is a farmer in his village, while his elder brother, Ajay, who works in the Indian Army, inspired him to take up boxing in 2009.

As of March 2018, Panghal works for the Indian Army as a junior commissioned officer

