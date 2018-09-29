Asian Games gold medal-winning coach Shailaja Jain to train Maharashtra U-17 girls

other-sports

Iran women's kabaddi coach Shailaja Jain during the Asian Games in Jakarta last month

Kabaddi coach Shailaja Jain has no qualms in moving from the international stage to the junior level. A little more than a month ago, Nashik-based Jain guided the Iranian women's team to beat India 27-24 for their maiden Asian Games gold medal in Jakarta. Now, she is showing the Maharashtra under-17 girls team the way for the School Nationals to be held in Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) from November 1.

"I have no international commitments at the moment and I don't want to sit idle. I got an offer for this role and I am enjoying it," Jain, 62, told mid-day yesterday.

Jain, a former national kabaddi player, who retired as a Taluka Sports Officer [Sakri, Dhule district] in 2014, is sad that she did not get an opportunity to coach her own national team. "I got an opportunity to serve as coach for an association or federation team only twice. Eighteen years ago, I coached the Maharashtra junior team and guided the India under-19 team during a camp in 2008.

"I'm sad that I have not been given a chance to coach the national team; I wanted to wear the India coach jersey. Though I have the Iran coach tracksuit, I am not going to wear it here," said Jain.

The Maharashtra U-17 girls team will leave for Dewas this evening after their four-day camp in Mumbai. When asked about her expectations from this team, Jain said: "Our girls are good and talented, but it all depends on the ability of other opposing teams. Let's see."

