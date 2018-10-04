Asian Games gold-winning boxer Amit Pangal: I just took revenge

other-sports

Asian Games gold medal-winning boxer Amit Panghal reveals how he overcame UzbekistanÃ¢ÂÂs Dusmatov in Jakarta after two previous defeats

Middle-distance runner Jinson Johnson (left), triple jumper Arpinder Singh (second from left), sprinter Dutee Chand and boxer Amit Panghal (right) at an event in the city yesterday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

India boxer Amit Panghal, who won a gold medal at the Jakarta Asian Games in August, revealed yesterday that he exacted revenge on Uzbekistan's Hasanboy Dusmatov to win the final. "I cried when I lost to Hasanboy in the Asian and World Championships. But those two defeats provided me with fighting spirit and I decided to get my revenge at any cost during the Asian Games," Panghal told reporters on the sidelines of the Glanbia's FitIndia conclave at a suburban hotel yesterday.

Panghal, 22, also explained how he prepared to overcome his earlier two failures against the champion boxer: "Taking into consideration the fact that he would be in my weight category at the Asian Games, I practised hard to counter him. I decided to take his left punch with my defence and counter Hasanboy with my strength." Panghal's gold medal-winning feat did not eventuate in an Arjuna Award. "I was sad [to miss out], but my coach and friends consoled me. I have taken it positively and I am working harder," he said.

Panghal now has to fight in the 52kg category as against his regular 49kg category. "I know that the road ahead is a tough one as I have to compete in the 52kg category where boxers are more powerful than the 49kg boxers. Certainly, there are more challenges, but I have to prepare myself by increasing my strength and endurance.

"I even spoke to MC Mary Kom on how she trained when she entered the 49kg category and she has guided me," said Panghal. Like all athletes, Panghal craves for an Olympic medal. "My aim is to represent my country in the Olympics and I am working hard to achieve it," he said.

