Asian Para Games 2018: Shah Rukh Khan attends PCI send-off for Indian Contingent

Following the stellar display of talent by the Para Athletes at the Rio Paralympics 2016, the Paralympic Committee of India arranged for a ceremonial send-off to the contingent for the Asian Para Games

The event was attended by Padma Shri Shah Rukh Khan, who shared a few words of motivation and spent time interacting with the departing contingent.

Shah Rukh has been actively lending his support to those in need and along with his not for profit organization, Meer Foundation has been working towards highlighting causes that deserve more attention.

His presence at the event was another step towards supporting an initiative that’s very close to his heart. The Para Asian Games will be held at Jakarta in Indonesia from Oct. 6th-13th.

Talking at the event, Mr Rao Inderjit Singh, President, Paralympic Committee of India said- The Indian Contingent is being given a 'Send Off' for the Asian Para Games, Jakarta- 2018. I am extremely delighted at the progress of the Paralympic Movement and the performance of our Para Athletes since I took over as the President PCI. We are sending a strong contingent comprising around 200 Athletes participating in 14 sports disciplines. Our athletes have been practising really hard & I convey my best wishes to all of them. Hope our contingent brings glory to the nation by giving its best ever performance in the Asian Games.

Wishing the athletes present at the event for the upcoming challenge, Shah Rukh Khan said- I feel fortunate that I got a chance to meet these young achievers who are breaking boundaries and have done the country proud. Their stories inspire us to fill the incompleteness that we feel in our lives with hope and compassion. I wish the contingent all the very best in this upcoming challenge and will be rooting for them as they make new records.

The afternoon saw a mix of elite Para-Athletes and as well as young first timers looking to create records at the international stage. The event was supported by Kolkata Knight Riders, co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Meer Foundation, that has been named after the actor’s late father.

