Asian Para Games: Sandeep Chaudhary, Raju Rakshitha, Jadhav Narayan clinch gold

Javelin ace Sandeep Chaudhary, distance runner Raju Rakshitha and swimmer Jadhav Narayan win gold in 11-medal haul at Asian Para Games yesterday

Javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary

Javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary produced a stunning world record effort as India bagged 11 medals, including three gold, on a productive day at the Asian Para Games here yesterday. Chaudhary clinched India's first gold of the Games in the men's F42-44/61-64 category in the morning session, before middle distance runner Raju Rakshitha (women's T11 1500m) and swimmer Jadhav Suyash Narayan (men's S7 50m butterfly) added the yellow metals later on the second day of competitions.

Chaudhary claimed the top spot with a best throw of 60.01m, which he managed in his third attempt. He, in the process, shattered the F44 world record, bettering the earlier mark of 59.82, which Chinese Mingjie Gao made in 1980. Chaudhary's disability falls in the F42-44/61-64 category, which relates to limb deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired range of movement. The athletes in this category compete with or without prosthesis. Para-athletics gave two more silver also with Ramya Shanmugam and Radha Venkatesh finishing second in women's F46 javelin throw and women's T12/13 1500m race respectively.



Swimmer Jadhav Suyash Narayan

Four medals in swimming

Swimming also fetched four medals for India. Besides, the gold from Narayan, India also won three bronze from swimming yesterday. India also won a silver in para-powerlifting while shooting para sport gave the country a silver and a bronze. With today's 11 medals, India's medal tally stood at three gold, six silver and seven bronze to occupy the eighth spot in the medal table. India had won two silver and three bronze yesterday. China is on top of the medal table with 35 gold, 14 silver and 17 bronze, followed by South Korea with 14 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze.

'Happy with record'

Javelin thrower Chaudhary was one of the star performers of the day in the Games with his world record throw. "For the Asian Para Games, I had a very good preparation and with a world record I have won a gold medal and I'm really happy with that," a beaming Chaudhary said after his event."I'm not going to stop here. I will try my best at the next World Championships in Dubai. Thanks to my coach and the Paralympic Committee of India who supported me at every level, it is a really good achievement for India and for me also," he added.

In the women's T11 1500m race, Rakshitha clocked 5 minute 40.64 seconds to clinch the gold. Her disability falls in T11 category which relates to very low visual acuity and/or no light perception. Narayan clinched the gold in men's S7 50m butterfly by clocking 32.72 seconds while swimming at lane number 5. Yang Hong of China was second with 33.54 while Payungsakul Boonyarit of Thailand took the bronze in 38.09.

Swimmers with S7 classification mainly use their arms and trunk. They have limited leg function or are missing a leg or parts of both legs. This class includes a number of different disabilities including people with amputations and cerebral palsy.

