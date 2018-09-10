Asiatic high

things-to-do

Sip on cocktails that celebrate the culture and flavours of the Orient

Miso Calientle

Aiming to take your high a notch up, an Asian restaurant in the city has launched a unique new drinks menu that not just celebrates Oriental flavours, but also imbibes the culture. And this Wednesday, the eatery helmed by the Tham brothers, Ryan and Keenan, will be ready to unleash their discoveries. To add an extra zing to the occasion, they have on board popular mixologists Yao Lu from The Union Trading Company, Shanghai, and Lukas Kaufman from 28 Hong Kong Street, Singapore.

On the concept menu are drinks such as the leaf game inspired by playing cards. Or dirty bones/zodiac, a drink influenced by the discovery of the zodiac signs made with brandy, in-house amaro, crème de framboise and lemon.



Dimi Lezinska

“Concept menus are not new, but to a certain extent they are novel to India. Back in the day, menus were more functional, and would simply list the items and their costs. But as we evolve, everything is becoming about experiences and stories. Since we celebrate Asian cuisine we want to be telling those stories through our drinks, too,” says Dimi Lezinska, the restaurant’s in-house mixologist about why the team decided to give the bar menu a facelift.

LAUNCHES ON September 12, 8 pm onwards

AT KOKO, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.

CALL 7715963030

