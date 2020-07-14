Asim Riaz: Have been through a lot of mess, didn't even have money to hire a taxi

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz celebrated his birthday on July 13. As expected, he was flooded with wishes from his massive fans across social media. Riaz even took to his Instagram story to share a GIF that gave us a glimpse of his birthday cake.

Have a look right here:

But on this special occasion, Riaz decided to give a sneak peek into his previous life to his fans. For all the glitz and glamour that his life is filled with, there have been days of grit and struggles. Talking about this in a live interaction with his followers, Riaz said, "I have been through a lot of mess in my life, but I used to feel something or the other will work out," as reported by Times of India.

He added, "I didn't even have the money to hire a taxi to go for an audition. I had the option to walk or go back home, and I would walk." After his participation in the last season of Bigg Boss in 2019, he has seen a meteoric jump in his fan-following. Riaz was recently seen in the music video Mere Angne Mein 2.0 with Jacqueline Fernandez and ur amassed over 50 million views on YouTube.

That's not all, he also became a proud owner of a brand new BMW 5 Series M Sports in Delhi. Have a look at his post right here:

Also Read: Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Asim Riaz Roped In To Play One Of Salman Khan's Brothers?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news